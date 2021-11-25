ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Cam Reddish: Drops 12 off bench

Reddish produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22...

