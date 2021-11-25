Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nears triple-double in loss

Murray registered 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 96-88 victory over the Celtics. Murray looked every bit the superstar, fueling a 15-0 run to close the game Friday. After leading big early in the game, the Celtics clawed their way back before Murray took over down the stretch. It has been a breakout season thus far and Murray has to be in the conversation for this year's most improved player award. From a fantasy perspective, he has surpassed all expectations and managers simply need to hope he can keep his foot on the gas.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO