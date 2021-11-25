ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Nears triple-double in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Murray finished with 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over...

www.cbssports.com

hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: Johnson, Popovich, Murray, Poeltl, Eubanks, Young

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has signed with Klutch Sports for representation, the agency announced earlier this week (via Twitter). Johnson is still on his rookie contract, but will become extension-eligible for the first time during the 2022 offseason. As Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News writes, Johnson was previously...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs’ Dejounte Murray decries lack of competitive fire, communication

Speaking to reporters before Thursday’s game at Minnesota, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich raved about point guard Dejounte Murray’s “spectacular” play this season. “We haven’t exactly amazed the world, but if we didn’t have him we would be in big trouble,” Popovich said. “He’s looking for other teammates to join him in playing as well as he is.”
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Timberwolves 115, Spurs 90

MINNEAPOLIS — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich raved about point guard Dejounte Murray’s “spectacular” play before Thursday night’s game against the Timberwolves. “We haven’t exactly amazed the world, but if we didn’t have him we would be in big trouble,” Popovich said. “He’s looking for other teammates to join him in playing as well as he is.”
NBA
Pounding The Rock

A very, very early All-Star case for Dejounte Murray

There is admittedly a lot of time left until the NBA All-Star Game. To be precise, there’s three months, or 13-ish weeks, or 92 days (or 44 games if you’re a Spurs fan) until the 24 best players in the NBA descend upon Cleveland on Feb. 20, 2022. But every...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ near-comeback against the Suns

The three Ds — Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Devin Vassell — led the way in the Spurs’ exciting comeback bid against the Phoenix Suns. Dejounte Murray was his usual swiss-army Spurs MVP with his 3rd triple-double of the season, collecting 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The good guys continue to compete because of Murray’s excellence this season.
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Tuesday: Murray shines for Spurs

Jaren Jackson Jr. entered last night's game in Utah having missed all six of his go-ahead shots in the final minute of a game in his NBA career, but finally got one to go down in the Memphis Grizzlies' key road victory against the Jazz on Monday. It wasn't just...
NBA
expressnews.com

For Spurs’ Murray, gaudy numbers ring hollow in defeat

Dejounte Murray walked off the floor at the AT&T Center on Monday night suffering from an acute case of “been there, done that.”. He had played well and stuffed the stat sheet in the Spurs’ 115-111 loss against streaking Phoenix, especially in the second half. In a familiar story, all...
NBA
KENS 5

Forbes and Murray shine, but Spurs still fall to Hawks, 124-106

SAN ANTONIO — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 for their sixth straight victory on Wednesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 in helping Atlanta to just its second road win this season. Clint Capela finished...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Powerhouse performance Friday

Murray registered 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 96-88 victory over the Celtics. Murray looked every bit the superstar, fueling a 15-0 run to close the game Friday. After leading big early in the game, the Celtics clawed their way back before Murray took over down the stretch. It has been a breakout season thus far and Murray has to be in the conversation for this year's most improved player award. From a fantasy perspective, he has surpassed all expectations and managers simply need to hope he can keep his foot on the gas.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs’ struggles continue in blowout loss to the Hawks

The Spurs still can’t find their way. San Antonio couldn’t contain Trae Young and a lack of easy points hampered their offense despite the team finally showing signs of life from beyond the arc in a 124 - 106 loss to the streaking Hawks. The Silver and Black have now dropped the last six and remain near the bottom of the West standings.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

A 24-point lead had been completely erased, and the Spurs had seen this movie before. If the past proved prescient, Boston would have raced past the Spurs in the fourth quarter Friday, taken a late lead and then held off a late charge to leave the AT&T Center with a crowd-bumming victory.
NBA
expressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray makes strides as fourth-quarter closer

To the untrained eye, what looked like a regulation NBA basketball went bouncing, loose and unclaimed, across the AT&T Center paint late in the fourth quarter Friday. To Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, the loose ball seemed something more precious than simply a hunk of orange leather with “Wilson” stamped on the side.
NBA
ESPN

Murray, Spurs to host Beal and the Wizards

Washington Wizards (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup. The Spurs have gone 3-6 in home games. San Antonio ranks...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Derrick White and Dejounte Murray carry the Spurs in win against the Wizards

The Spurs loved winning against the Boston Celtics so much that they did it again last night against the Washington Wizards. Derrick White was the high scorer for the game with 24 points. Dejounte Murray flirted with another triple-double by scoring 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists. Another night, another solid contribution from Jakob Poeltl, which translated to the big man notching a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
NBA

