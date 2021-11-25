Rockets' Josh Christopher: Double-double in G League debut

Giddey provided 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-89 victory over the Rockets. Giddey finally found some rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, scoring in double-digits for just the second time this month. His peripheral production keeps his fantasy value afloat even when his shot isn't dropping, and so nights like this are an added bonus. The young rookie should absolutely be rostered in all 12-team leagues, and knowing what we know about the Thunder's trajectory, his value could continue to increase as the season progresses.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO