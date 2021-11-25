Sunrise Birthdays – Thursday, Nov. 25

When you step inside Paradise Roastery LLC, 814 W. Layton Ave., you get a taste of what drives owner Ayman Saif. Introducing the area’s first Arabic style roastery, he opened his doors in August. Arabic coffee with a hint of cardamom is offered to everyone who enters, as his own personal welcome. Every day he roasts fresh coffee and nuts in-house. ...

