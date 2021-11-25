Sunrise Birthdays – Thursday, Nov. 25

(WFIE) - We got an exclusive jailhouse interview with a woman accused in the death of a three-year-old. Jazmynn Brown says she was shocked to find out she’s facing a murder charge. Several fire departments put out a wildland fire in Union County. Officials say it spread several acres. The...
Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music--- as listeners share stories about their favorite works. 10:00 am - Giving Thanks. With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary...
The Downtown Camas Association’s monthly Third Thursday shopping and dining event will take place this week, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, throughout historic downtown Camas. The November Third Thursday theme is “Fall in Love with Downtown Camas.” Participating downtown Camas merchants and art galleries will stay open...
Today from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the DePauw Classics Club will be holding an open “forum” in the UB Basement for students who are interested in the club and want to meet the executive board. For more information, see campus labs. 2. Native Cinema Showcase. In celebration of Native...
Happy Thanksgiving! We hope today’s holiday finds you healthy — and hungry. If you have enough to eat today and a warm place to feast, count your blessings. It’s a time for giving thanks, so find something to be grateful about and enjoy it. Before sitting down to a gallon...
It’s almost an understatement to say that winter holiday traditions are a big deal in New York City. And after last year’s subdued events, they’re an even bigger deal now. Last week’s main attraction was the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This week, another holiday light promises to shine brighter...
When you step inside Paradise Roastery LLC, 814 W. Layton Ave., you get a taste of what drives owner Ayman Saif.
Introducing the area’s first Arabic style roastery, he opened his doors in August. Arabic coffee with a hint of cardamom is offered to everyone who enters, as his own personal welcome. Every day he roasts fresh coffee and nuts in-house.
By Tanna M. Friday, Managing Editor For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville invites the public to view local artist Janice Cook and Gudrun Rominger’s art exhibit ‘Art for the Season.’ The exhibition, located at the Trussville Public Library, features new and original works by the artists. Scheduled to run now until the first […]
Reserved for kings and saints. an expanse of open water. hats with elastic chin straps. school, but foolish cavorting. donkeys. The tossing of eggs. you’re talking about the movie. Don’t tell a woman her books. are her babies. For my next birthday, please. remember that I love getting. mail. You...
