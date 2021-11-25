Brexit loyalties will play a key role in the next general election

This past Sunday, Hondurans voted in the most consequential election the troubled Central American nation has experienced in over a decade, as evidenced by a 68% participation rate. With about half of the votes counted, leftist LIBRE Party candidate Xiomara Castro is leading by 20 percentage points ahead of right-wing National Party candidate Nasry Asfura and more than 40 percentage points ahead of center-right Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal. While the election has not been called by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, it is safe to assume that Castro will be the first woman elected President of Honduras. Her election will be historic for other reasons as well. It will bring the century-long two-party system to a definitive end, reverse the 12-year hold on power by the National Party and deliver a victory for a true leftist party for the first time in one of the most conservative nations in Latin America. Despite these milestones, Castro’s administration will face challenges to its leftist agenda and ideology in a region where the left is struggling with democracy, the de facto collapse of Venezuela and other pressing issues.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO