ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Global Acne Medication Market (2021 To 2030) - By Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, Distribution Channel And Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Medication Market by Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 91.38 billion in 2020, the Global Acne Medication Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.9% and valued at over USD 14.26 billion over the forecast year 2021-2030.

Acne is the most common skin conditions typically caused by changes in structures of the skin. It affects almost millions of adolescents around the globe. Hence, there is huge demand for topical as well as oral acne medication. Topical medication includes creams, gels, and ointments that consist of retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. On the other hand, oral acne medication is relatively more effective where moderate to severe acne do not respond to topical agents.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Numerous factors such as changing hormone levels, rising teenage population, and growing adoption of skincare products significantly drive the growth of global acne medication market. In addition, excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands and unhygienic lifestyle causes the occurrence of acne, thus impacting positively on the market growth.

However, side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema or skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications is expected to hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, increased R&D in skin care along with the high market potential across untapped emerging countries is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth. Further, growing occurrence and severity of acne is one of the major factors that will fuel the market size during forecast period Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global acne medication market share is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into retinoids, antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. According to the formulation, the market is segmented into topical medications and oral medications. As per the type, the market is divided into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines.

On the basis of acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne. As per the distribution channel, it is categorized as retail stores, e-commerce, and pharmacies & drug stores. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the surge in use of skin care products and increased awareness about natural acne medication has propelled the demand for acne medication across this region. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to the factors such as up surge in healthcare expenditure and higher demand for acne therapeutics across developing countries in the region. Competitive Landscape

Maximum growth opportunities make the Acne Medication market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and many more. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Ortho Dermatologics, announced that ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion is available commercially to health care professionals across the U.S. ARAZLO is the tazarotene acne treatment medicine which is available in lotion formulation.Also, in February 2020, Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced the development of Seysara (sarecycline), the advanced tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The product is expected to be submitted to National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Who Should Read this Report 1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology 2. Acne Medication Market - Executive Summary2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Market Dynamics 4. Covid-19 Analysis4.1. Impact on Market Size4.2. End-user Trends & Preferences, and Budget & Economic Impact4.3. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Covid-19's Influence on Market 5. Market Share Analysis5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Acne Medication Providers, 2020 6. Global Acne Medication Market, by Therapeutic Class6.1. Overview6.2. Retinoids6.3. Antibiotics6.4. Salicylic Acid6.5. Benzoyl Peroxide6.6. Others 7. Global Acne Medication Market, by Formulation7.1. Overview7.2. Topical Medications7.3. Oral Medications 8. Global Acne Medication Market, by Type8.1. Overview8.2. Prescription Medicines8.3. Over-The-Counter (Otc) Medicines 9. Global Acne Medication Market, by Acne Type9.1. Overview9.2. Inflammatory Acne9.3. Non-Inflammatory Acne 10. Global Acne Medication Market, by Distribution Channel10.1. Overview10.2. Grocery Shops10.3. Pharmacies & Drug Stores10.4. E-Commerce 11. Global Acne Medication Market, by Region11.1. Overview11.2. North America11.3. Europe11.4. Asia-Pacific11.5. Rest of World 12. Company Profiles12.1. Almirall S.A.12.2. Bausch Health Companies Inc.12.3. Johnson & Johnson12.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc12.5. Galderma12.6. Mayne Pharma Group Limited12.7. Viatris Inc.12.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited12.9. Pfizer Inc.12.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njfdw0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-acne-medication-market-2021-to-2030---by-therapeutic-class-formulation-type-acne-type-distribution-channel-and-region-301432137.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
TheStreet

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product, Material, End-use, Application, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fixtures Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by End-Use, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Plumbing Fixtures Market size was estimated...
MARKETS
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Acne#Therapeutics#Skin Care#Distribution Channel#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Market Dynamics
TheStreet

Global Dental Laboratories Market Report 2021-2028 - Focus On Restorative, Orthodontic, Endodontic, Oral Care, Implant Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Laboratories Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dental laboratories market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, attributed to increasing cosmetic dental procedures, the geriatric population, and awareness regarding oral hygiene.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Boston Scientific Initiates Trial To Evaluate Industry's First Modular CRM System

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Get Boston Scientific Corporation Report has initiated the MODULAR ATP clinical trial to evaluate the safety, performance and effectiveness of the mCRM™ Modular Therapy System. The mCRM System consists of two cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices intended to work together to coordinate therapy: the EMBLEM™ MRI Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System and the EMPOWER™ Modular Pacing System (MPS), which is designed to be the first leadless pacemaker capable of delivering both bradycardia pacing support and antitachycardia pacing (ATP).
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

ISpecimen Expands Supplier Network Of Human Biospecimens To Help Advance Research In Neurological Disorders

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc.(Nasdaq: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced it has recently expanded its global biospecimen provider network in support of research related to neurological disorders, which afflict around one billion people worldwide, or an estimated 1 in 6 people (UN).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals To Host Virtual Research And Development (R&D) Day On December 16, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, is hosting a virtual R&D Day on December 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST. Additional details on the event are summarized below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ELNA Medical Builds On Its Ambitious Growth Strategy With Two Additional Key Executives

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), the largest network of primary and specialty care clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce two additional key management appointments to support and accelerate its growth strategy across Canada. In these newly created positions, Zachary Stauber becomes the Chief Strategy Officer, and Patrick Gosselin becomes Chief Technology Officer. Both will be part of ELNA's management committee.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tryp Therapeutics Receives Confirmation From FDA To Proceed With Phase 2a Study In Fibromyalgia

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tryp Therapeutics (CSE:TRYP) (OTCQB:TRYPF) (" Tryp" or the " Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today that it has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (" FDA") that its review of Tryp's Investigational New Drug (" IND") application is complete and that the Company may proceed with its clinical study in fibromyalgia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Worldwide Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Industry To 2026 - Featuring 10x Genomics, Abbott Diagnostics And Agilent Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis - 2022 to 2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Bus Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 17.4 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Bus industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 17.4 billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Global Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Markets, 2021-2028 - Drivers Include Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases / Increasing Geriatric Population / Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Generators), By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market size is expected...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market Report 2021: Uptrend In Demand For High-Quality NDT Services Revs Up Market Expansion - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The "Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026. Global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy