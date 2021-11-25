New Hampshire House sets upcoming schedule, but not location

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House is expected to kick off the 2022 legislative session with three consecutive days of voting, but leaders are still figuring out how to bring the 400 members together safely.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the House has met indoors in large athletic facilities, outside on a field hockey pitch and once from their cars in a parking lot. In the latest House calendar, Speaker Sherm Packard, R-Londonderry, says the House will meet Jan. 5, 6 and likely 7 to take up vetoed bills and bills held over from the last session.

While committee meetings have been held in the Statehouse, Packard’s office says no location for the upcoming session days has been selected. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that finding a location that keeps members safe is a challenge, but that leaders are working on it.

Democrats have sued over the majority’s decision to require in-person attendance.