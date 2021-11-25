ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Hampshire House sets upcoming schedule, but not location

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House is expected to kick off the 2022 legislative session with three consecutive days of voting, but leaders are still figuring out how to bring the 400 members together safely.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the House has met indoors in large athletic facilities, outside on a field hockey pitch and once from their cars in a parking lot. In the latest House calendar, Speaker Sherm Packard, R-Londonderry, says the House will meet Jan. 5, 6 and likely 7 to take up vetoed bills and bills held over from the last session.

While committee meetings have been held in the Statehouse, Packard’s office says no location for the upcoming session days has been selected. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that finding a location that keeps members safe is a challenge, but that leaders are working on it.

Democrats have sued over the majority’s decision to require in-person attendance.

Comments / 0

Related
Williston Daily Herald

New Hampshire's past is not prologue

Nobody wants to run for the Senate as a Republican in this state. Well, not exactly nobody. But nobody who isn't, for want of a better term, a relative nobody. That astonishing phenomenon is rendered all the more staggering when you consider that the incumbent, Maggie Hassan, is regarded as the most vulnerable Democrat in a Senate where, more than usual, every seat counts. If the Republicans beat Sen. Hassan and a series of other dominos fall in the direction the polls suggest they will, the GOP will take possession of the Senate, one-party rule in Washington will end, Joe Biden's nominees (including one who might be for the Supreme Court) will be endangered, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be Senate majority leader, the chairs of every committee will change and the rhythm of the Capitol will be altered substantially.
POLITICS
The Center Square

New Hampshire battling winter COVID-19 surge

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is taking steps to free up intensive care beds in New Hampshire's hospitals amid a "record" surge of COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, Sununu signed an executive order authorizing hospitals to set up acute care "surge centers" to help absorb expected waves of new patients amid the colder weather.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached a new record high in New Hampshire as thousands of new cases were reported over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. State health officials said Monday there are currently 377 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19, an all-time high. No COVID-19 data was released...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

New Hampshire boy, 5, died of 'violence and neglect'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was reported missing and later found dead in Massachusetts died of "violence and neglect" and that his death was a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah Lewis suffered "facial and...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Anti-mask Maine lawmaker resigns after wife dies of Covid-19

A state legislator in Maine who aggressively fought mask and vaccine mandates has resigned just months after his wife died of Covid-19.Rep Chris Johansen, a Republican who represented parts of Aroostook County, had vigorously protested pandemic precautions in his state, and was one of seven lawmakers who refused to wear masks in the Maine House of Representatives, causing a confrontation with police. Mr Johansen and his wife, Cindy Johansen, also posted numerous messages on Facebook casting doubt about the pandemic and vaccines.In July, they both contracted the virus. Ms Johansen later died of Covid-19.On 19 November, Mr Johansen wrote a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

4 Democrats, One Republican Have Announced Candidacy For Massachusetts Governor In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office. “I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New Hampshire House#Statehouse#Packard#Democrats
carriagetownenews.com

Volunteers in Medicine of New Hampshire Nearly Set to ‘Launch’

—Now through the end of the year, Volunteers in Medicine of New Hampshire (VIM-NH) is raising funds from the community to open its first free mobile health clinic in early 2022. The goal behind the ‘Launch’ campaign is to raise $10,000 to cover some of the up-front costs required to open the clinic, which will be located at YWCA New Hampshire in downtown Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTHR

Indiana GOP bill would remove the teeth from employer vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor held back Monday from supporting a proposal by fellow Republicans that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities. The proposal, first released Saturday by leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature, would reject an...
INDIANA STATE
PennLive.com

Another Pa. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A state lawmaker from Berks County is the second lawmaker to announce on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Rep. Mark Gillen, 66, issued a statement saying he recently learned he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. “My exposure and positive test occurred while I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCAX

Police in Vermont and New Hampshire seek chicken-killing dog

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - Police in a Vermont town and nearby sections of New Hampshire are searching for a dog believed to be named “Ruby” that is thought to have killed some chickens. The Norwich Police Department has requested the names of all dogs licensed under the name of Ruby...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

668K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy