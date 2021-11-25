ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

By JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer
 7 days ago
BEIJING — Global stock markets mostly rose Thursday after Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected if needed to cool U.S. inflation. London, Tokyo, Frankfurt and Hong Kong markets advanced, while Shanghai declined. Wall Street futures were higher. U.S. markets were closed...

