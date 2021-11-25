High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

A group of Bartlesville students is rallying around one of their friends who just lost his home in a fire. The kids are out of class for the holiday, but they still spent Monday up at school doing Something Good to help their friends. "I couldn't imagine what it would...
Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
The Indian Lake High School Student Council raised more than $820 for the Chippewa and Russells Point Outreach Centers during the annual volleyball tournament right before school let out for Thanksgiving break. Twenty student teams played through the bracket for a chance to take on the staff team. At the...
RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School 10th grade students spent the day exploring careers by visiting both small and large local companies, as well as a national chain. Ms. Schaut’s career class begin their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from the CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learned about local resources and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learned the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
Summer Linn has set out to help foster kids who feel left out this holiday season. She wants them all to realize that they are “wanted and loved” during this festive time. The little girl is decided to make the holidays better for all foster kids, so she’s started baking cupcakes and will be selling them until Christmas time, according to Sunnyskyz.
The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
LIMA — Junior Miracle Manuel was looking for a creative outlet after spending a decade in foster care when she got an idea: Manuel would sell charcuterie boards to support foster children like herself, donating a portion of her proceeds so local foster kids could treat themselves. Manuel, a culinary...
Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School. Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
Mix an Adams County high-school vocational program with a philanthropist who has a soft spot for kids and what do you get?. A plan to build tiny houses, five to start with, with the possibility of creating a community for teens aging out of the child-welfare system. Several nonprofit groups...
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Students across the Calexico School District are starting to feel the brunt of their teachers not performing certain duties due to a partial strike. Now they're calling for the district to take action and give the teachers what they want. Teachers have followed through with their...
The 34th annual Holiday Cottage Program supporting Kern County Foster Children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children. Jana Slagle from the Kern...
HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The children of a Holliston couple who lost their home in a devastating fire Monday are asking for people to help out their parents, who have fostered hundreds of kids over the years. “Whatever you can do, just do something. They don’t deserve this,” said Sonja...
WADENA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - After a decades-long, on-and-off battle with both drug and alcohol addiction, a Wadena woman is celebrating Thanksgiving with her family tonight nine-months sober. “To be here, sober today and be able to have that time with my parents, my kids, my husband is really...
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas is less than a month away, and people are getting ready to celebrate. “A good size, you don’t want a small one,” says Porter Martin. “It has to be big,” says Martin’s sister Brenna. At Ring Family Farm in Thompson, people came out...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just three months into opening their doors, Namaste Chai is asking other small businesses to step up to the plate and give back to the community along with them. Owner, Rani Singh says Saturday, Nov. 27 marks her shop’s first of 10 days of...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Down Home is helping families that are emerging from homelessness and they gathered in Moorhead to spread some holiday cheer. One of those families shared their experience of being helped out by the organization. “We were homeless, we lived in a truck, bouncing from...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Rabbi Grossman of the Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will light up a public Hanukkah menorah at the Fargo Civic Plaza. The short ceremony will be followed by holiday celebration at the library with holiday refreshments,...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa for their most desired gifts.
But kids who drop their wish lists in a Macy’s Santa Mailbox will be helping grant a wish to kids with serious illnesses.
It’s National Believe Week! For every letter you write to Santa, Macy’s will donate $2 to @MakeAWish, up to $1 million. Stay tuned, tomorrow we’re unveiling Abi’s wish: to appear on a Macy’s billboard! https://t.co/43ZxyfbBBN pic.twitter.com/KnD0LtJDCn
It’s National Believe Week and Macy’s is donating $2.00 to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa dropped in its mailboxes.
Make-A-Wish Illinois is hosting the Santa letter writing campaigns at Macy’s stores. There’s curbside pick-ups for letters. And if you can’t go to a store, you can also write a letter to Santa by clicking here or go to this site Macys/Social/Believe.
