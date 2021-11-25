ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Togekiss. This Pokedex page covers how to get Togekiss, Togekiss's...

Watch YouTuber Mr. Beast Challenge 456 Players to a Real-life 'Squid Game'

Popular YouTuber Mr. Beast created an elaborate real-life version of Squid Game, challenging 456 players to compete for a cash prize. Mr. Beast, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, said it took about $3.5 million USD to recreate every game from the Netflix series in real life, including Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and the infamous Glass Bridge. Contestants who failed the challenges were “eliminated” by having a small device strapped to them pop to safely recreate the show’s gory tactics.
Oceanic - Mastodon Weapon Showcase

Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
How to Unlock the IV Checker

If you're looking to battle competitively in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you'll want to know how to check a Pokemon's IVs to build the best team. This guide's section will show you where to get the IV Checker, also known as the Judge Function. How to Check IVs...
Smite Wiki Guide

SMITE is a 3rd person MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) being developed by Hi-Rez Studios. The game was released on March 25th, 2014. While holding on to its MOBA roots, it offers a unique experience with its fast, action packed gameplay and 3rd person perspective. Choose from over 50 gods of 6 pantheons to fight it out in the battleground of the gods! In this wiki, players will be able to find detailed information on every god currently in the game as well as tips on how to play them, item information, and team strategies needed to take your enemies down.
Aftermath, a New Psychological Thriller, Announced for PC

Italian developer One O One Games has announced Aftermath, a new narrative-driven psychological thriller that's in development for PC, utilizing the Unreal Engine. Players take on the role of former European astronaut Charlie Gray, who is desperately searching a devastated planet for her daughter in the, well...aftermath of something terrible. The extent of that catastrophic event is hinted at in the cinematic trailer, which you can watch at the top of this page.
Rockstar Delays GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Release Dates

Rockstar has delayed the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As shared by the studio on Twitter (below), Rockstar has announced that is delaying the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to multiple different dates. While that change now means that the game will release on Xbox consoles and PS4 on December 17 (a ten-day delay), it's worse news for Switch fans, where the game now won't be available physically until early 2022.
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Nerf Legends Review

There was a time in the early 2000s when you could reach into the bottom of a cereal box and occasionally pull out an entertainingly bad, low budget video game. Nerf Legends feels like it was supposed to be in one of those boxes, but was left out because it's not safe to package something this harmful to your health alongside someone’s breakfast. With atrocious gunplay, joyless puzzles, cringey writing, painful bugs, and legitimately broken multiplayer, this half baked disaster has absolutely nothing of interest to offer – even to those just looking for a nostalgic laugh. It’s a sloppy, tragic first-person shooter, and one of the worst games I’ve played in a long time.
Figure Fantasy - Open Beta Launch Trailer

The open beta for the 3D figurine-themed mobile game, Figure Fantasy, is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the latest trailer for the game. With the global open beta launch, Figure Fantasy features 100 unique figures to unlock and fight with, as well as a limited-time event called 'Ihrendts' Adventure,' that unlocks a new side-story, as well as a set of limited-time rewards including new figurines, skins, and themed furniture.
Collectible Cheese Locations

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
Malibu Club Missions

GTA Vice City’s Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It’s also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you’ll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it’s required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
Noble Fates - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Noble Fates, the upcoming 3D fantasy kingdom management sim driven by intelligent characters with a rich simulation of opinions and memories. Noble Fates is headed to Steam Early Access on December 14, 2021.
PlayStation Plus December 2021 Free Games Announced

PlayStation has announced the PS Plus lineup for December 2021, and the games included are Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains for PS4, as well as Godfall for players on PS4 and PS5. The games will be available from next Tuesday, December 7, until Monday, January 3. Godfall was one...
Dread Hunger - A Feast of Friends Teaser Trailer

The latest update for the multiplayer game of survival and betrayal, Dread Hunger, introduces the new Cook character model, as well as new enhanced audio for voice chat, poker emotes, and additional features. Take a look at the trailer for a look at the cook.
Thundering Manifestation

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you beat Thundering Manifestation! We're here to provide tips and tricks on how to fight Thundering Manifestation, an Oceanid-like world boss that drops electro character ascension materials. Thundering Manifestation is a boss fight that's much nimbler than your average world boss. It...
