Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

GTA Vice City’s Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It’s also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you’ll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it’s required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
