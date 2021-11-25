ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Togepi. This Pokedex page covers how to get Togepi, Togepi's stats,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Watch YouTuber Mr. Beast Challenge 456 Players to a Real-life 'Squid Game'

Popular YouTuber Mr. Beast created an elaborate real-life version of Squid Game, challenging 456 players to compete for a cash prize. Mr. Beast, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, said it took about $3.5 million USD to recreate every game from the Netflix series in real life, including Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and the infamous Glass Bridge. Contestants who failed the challenges were “eliminated” by having a small device strapped to them pop to safely recreate the show’s gory tactics.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

Aftermath, a New Psychological Thriller, Announced for PC

Italian developer One O One Games has announced Aftermath, a new narrative-driven psychological thriller that's in development for PC, utilizing the Unreal Engine. Players take on the role of former European astronaut Charlie Gray, who is desperately searching a devastated planet for her daughter in the, well...aftermath of something terrible. The extent of that catastrophic event is hinted at in the cinematic trailer, which you can watch at the top of this page.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Oceanic - Mastodon Weapon Showcase

Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiki#Platinum#Ign#Togekiss
IGN

How to Unlock the IV Checker

If you're looking to battle competitively in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you'll want to know how to check a Pokemon's IVs to build the best team. This guide's section will show you where to get the IV Checker, also known as the Judge Function. How to Check IVs...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Will Get Monthly Bonuses

Microsoft has announced that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain access to monthly bonuses in Halo Infinite, just for being signed up for the service. In a new blog post shared on the Xbox website, the company announced the news that those signed up to the subscription service will be able to gain access to additional content bundles that include a range of useful in-game items.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases December 2021

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rockstar Delays GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Release Dates

Rockstar has delayed the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As shared by the studio on Twitter (below), Rockstar has announced that is delaying the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to multiple different dates. While that change now means that the game will release on Xbox consoles and PS4 on December 17 (a ten-day delay), it's worse news for Switch fans, where the game now won't be available physically until early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nerf Legends Video Review

Nerf Legends reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X, also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox One. Nerf Legends is a broken, painful slog of an FPS that you shouldn't even consider playing as a joke.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Smite Wiki Guide

SMITE is a 3rd person MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) being developed by Hi-Rez Studios. The game was released on March 25th, 2014. While holding on to its MOBA roots, it offers a unique experience with its fast, action packed gameplay and 3rd person perspective. Choose from over 50 gods of 6 pantheons to fight it out in the battleground of the gods! In this wiki, players will be able to find detailed information on every god currently in the game as well as tips on how to play them, item information, and team strategies needed to take your enemies down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Love Fist (Rock Band) Missions

GTA Vice City’s Love Fist missions revolve around the band of the same name. Tommy becomes their go-fer, and because it’s Vice City, the things he fetches can’t be found in the usual places. Love Fist unlocks before other gang missions in Vice City, as soon as you complete Rub Out. Unlike other gang missions, you’re actually rewarded for seeing this one through and won’t make enemies of the city’s rival factions. This is a good questline to start early, since the missions are fairly simple and risk free, but give you a hefty amount of cash for your time. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Figure Fantasy - Open Beta Launch Trailer

The open beta for the 3D figurine-themed mobile game, Figure Fantasy, is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the latest trailer for the game. With the global open beta launch, Figure Fantasy features 100 unique figures to unlock and fight with, as well as a limited-time event called 'Ihrendts' Adventure,' that unlocks a new side-story, as well as a set of limited-time rewards including new figurines, skins, and themed furniture.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Collectible Cheese Locations

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Malibu Club Missions

GTA Vice City’s Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It’s also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you’ll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it’s required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dread Hunger - A Feast of Friends Teaser Trailer

The latest update for the multiplayer game of survival and betrayal, Dread Hunger, introduces the new Cook character model, as well as new enhanced audio for voice chat, poker emotes, and additional features. Take a look at the trailer for a look at the cook.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy