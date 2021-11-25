ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

52-year-old woman killed after a two-vehicle collision in southeast Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 7 days ago
On Wednesday, a 52-year-old woman lost her life while a 29-year-old woman suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in the southeast valley.

Officers actively responded to the area of Russell Road and Stephanie Street at around 2:15 p.m. after getting reports of a car crash. The early reports revealed that a white Ford Escape and a white Chevrolet Silverado were involved in the accident.

A witness informed the officers that a 29-year-old woman was speeding in the truck. A 52-year-old woman was passing in the Escape when the truck drifted left of the center median and crashed into the Escape. On arrival, medics transported the truck’s driver to Sun rise Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the Escape was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The intersection of Stephanie and Russell was closed as crews worked at the scene. Motorists were advised to avoid the area. No other details are available.

An investigation is continuing.

November 25, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

Lori Woo
5d ago

The speeding truck driver was probably drunk or texting! Sad a woman lost her life because of her negligence!!

