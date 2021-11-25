ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil eases, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led oil release

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Thursday, as investors eyed how major producers respond to the U.S.-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market and with OPEC now expecting the release to swell inventories. Brent crude futures slipped 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.91 a barrel by 10:59 a.m....

