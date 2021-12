An Alaska man who allegedly threatened to kill the state’s two US senators could face 50 years prison if convicted.Jay Allen Johnson, 65, is accused of making the violent threats against Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Dan Sullivan, who are both Republicans.He also allegedly threatened to burn down properties owned by Ms Murkowski in a string of voice messages he left at the Washington DC offices of the politicians before his arrest in October.Mr Johnson, who could also face a $1.5m fine if convicted, pleaded not guilty at the US District Court in Fairbanks, Alaska, and was remanded in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO