Florida State

Florida Tax Preparer Charged in Connection with $7 Million Loan Fraud Scheme

By Jeff Tims
 7 days ago
A Florida tax preparer was charged in an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania yesterday with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and to launder the proceeds of the...

Suburban Chicago Tax Preparer Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison for Orchestrating a Variety of Fraud Schemes

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago tax preparer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for orchestrating a variety of schemes that defrauded the IRS, U.S. Department of Education, and U.S. Social Security Administration. LISA LLOYD TAYLOR, owner of Ebiz Accounting Services in Country Club Hills, Ill., willfully filed...
CHICAGO, IL
KYTV

Ash Grove woman charged in wire fraud scheme, accused of stealing $362K from Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A federal grand jury indicted an Ash Grove woman Wednesday in a wire fraud scheme. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, is accused of embezzling more than $362,000 from her employer in Springfield, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. She was charged in a 24-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday, Nov. 17. That indictment was unsealed and made public today upon Long’s arrest and initial court appearance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Calls on Floridians to Be Wary of Fraud Schemes

In recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week, this week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis encouraged Floridians to learn more about the latest fraud schemes and is sharing tips so you can better identify fraud before becoming a victim. Earlier this year, Patronis launched “Be Scam Smart,” which is...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Of International Cellphone Fraud Scheme Arrested

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Ricky J. Patel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), announced today the arrest of JUAN S. CORDERO, who is charged with leading a fraud ring operating in the United States and the Dominican Republic in which co-conspirators fraudulently purchased iPhones that were billed to compromised accounts of AT&T Wireless (“AT&T”) customers. CORDERO was apprehended by authorities in the Dominican Republic and transported to the Southern District of New York, where he will be presented later today. He is the eighth and final defendant arrested on an Indictment that charges CORDERO, DANIEL A. TORRES, ALEKSEY SERYY, RARNIERY MOLINA, a/k/a “Eddy,” ADAEL ARIEL FIGARO, SALAH SAL ALTAWEEL, JOSE F. CORDERO, and JEANCARLOS URENA with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
