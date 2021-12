Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik, and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak announce that based upon an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wanaque Police Department, Michael Wierciszewski, 23-years old, of Haskell, New Jersey, was arrested on November 30, 2021 in connection with the discovery of multiple destructive devices and other weapons in his residence in Haskell, New Jersey on November 24, 2021.

