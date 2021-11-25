ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 million families will lose child tax credit payments in three weeks, Americans call for $2,000 stimulus check

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuS8H_0d6j6TDG00

Americans have joined together to call on Congress for a $2,000 stimulus check to be sent after Thanksgiving.

The final child tax credit payment is set to be sent out Dec. 15, and after that families need to wait until tax season to claim the rest.

Congress also has to decide on whether they want to expand the child tax credit program currently in place. If it is not expanded, the Dec. payment will be the final one.

Americans have voiced their frustration to President Joe Biden on Twitter in recent weeks as Thanksgiving 2021 has become the most expensive one in recent history.

Many are asking for a surprise stimulus check after the holiday, with others asking for recurring payments for the remainder of the pandemic worth up to $2,000.

Thanksgiving dinner costs have risen 14% from last year.

Many say it’s due to inflation, but some believe it’s because Thanksgiving was cheaper last year with smaller gatherings or skipping it entirely.

Last year the cost for dinner was 4% less than the year prior.

The child tax credit payments may expire in three weeks after provide economic relief to millions of families throughout 2021.

Democrats want to expand it again, but Republicans oppose it.

There is no reason to believe lawmakers or President Biden plan to provide any form of economic relief despite people asking for it.

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Claim $8,000 per child on your 2021 taxes

Various stimulus programs have been created under the American Rescue Act to help struggling Americans. One of the measures allows parents to claim up to $8,000 more dollars on their taxes in 2022. This is thanks to the child and dependent care tax credit that helps offset the costs of...
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Is a fourth stimulus check arriving in 2022?

As of right now, there are no plans for a fourth stimulus check in 2022. That doesn’t mean efforts for additional financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic are done. A petition calling for $2,000 checks for U.S. adults and $1,000 for children has been signed by 2.97 million people. If...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Child Tax Credit#Inflation#Americans#Twitter#Democrats#Republicans#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

This change will give more people a $2,000 tax break in 2022

People that save for retirement have an opportunity to earn $2,000 next year. The IRS has expanded its eligibility range for the Saver’s Credit tax break. The Saver’s Credit was known as the retirement savings contributions credit. It gives Americans that work to contribute to their retirement account a reduction on their tax bill.
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Will child tax credit payments continue in 2022?

Millions of families had a lot of help from the child tax credits this year. Many children were able to be lifted out of poverty thanks to the expansion and advanced credits. The credits were expanded to a maximum of $3,600 per child under the American Rescue Act. Before that they were $2,000.
INCOME TAX
VTDigger

Update the Supplemental Security Income program

The Supplemental Security Income program needs to be updated. It was originally intended to ensure that America’s aged, blind and disabled people would not have to struggle to survive. The program is a lifeline for many, providing monthly payments to about 8 million low-income aged, blind and disabled people. But...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide

A federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide preliminary injunction Tuesday against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. Judge Terry A. Doughty in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana ruled in favor of a request from Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to block an emergency regulation issued Nov. 4 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that required vaccines for nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.
U.S. POLITICS
The Staten Island Advance

Stimulus update: Will there be a Child Tax Credit in 2022?

STATEN ISLAND, NY -- When the House of Representatives narrowly passed President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act earlier this month, some major buzz circulated around the bill’s extension of the Child Tax Credit into 2022. Will families continue to receive those monthly stipends of $250 to $300 per child after the New Year? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants to make that extension a reality by Christmas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

