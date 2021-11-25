ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSSIP Movie Guide Reviews ‘CODA’ And ‘Love Hard’

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

‘Tis the season for sweaters, warm drinks, and oh yeah, family films like ‘CODA’ and holiday rom-com’s Like ‘Love Hard’!. Thanksgiving has arrived which means lots of free time to bond with family and friends and what better way to avoid awkward conversations and confrontations than to sit down together and...

blackchronicle.com

TVOvermind

Movie Review: The Spore

There have been plenty of reviews on this lesser-known horror movie but one more couldn’t hurt since quite a few of them have been short and to to the point without really digging into the whole idea of what lies beyond the movie and whether or not it’s really that interesting, to begin with. To be entirely honest, the movie is something that does carry a certain level of interest since the level of connectivity between the characters is hard to miss as things move along. There are the usual horror tropes that one might expect though since the spore, which is the main antagonist in this movie, is something that was buried within the ice long ago and is actually an ancient entity that is far more destructive than anything that humanity has ever known, and was released by global warming. The mere fact that global warming is the reason why a small town is quickly overrun by the spore and its spawn is kind of amusing since the audience doesn’t really get to see the resulting creatures that are birthed from the spores all that much, but the tension is created by the scenery, the actions of the individuals, and of course the fact radio broadcasts that can be heard throughout the movie.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. What it’s about: A young girl, Mirabel, questions why she doesn't have the same magical gifts as the rest of her family in this animated musical. The kid attractor factor: It's Disney, it's animated, it's a musical aimed right at families...
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Archenemy

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.
MOVIES
Park Rapids Enterprise

REVIEW: ‘CODA’ delivers with humor and plenty of heart

Sometimes a movie comes along and reinvigorates a person’s appreciation for a genre. That’s what “CODA” has done for coming-of-age/teen drama films. The title of the movie is an acronym, meaning Child of Deaf Adults. The main character is Ruby (Emilia Jones), a teenager whose parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin), as well as her brother Leo (Daniel Durant), are all deaf. On top of attending school, Ruby helps in the family fishing business, working on the boat and acting as a sign language interpreter for sales.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Cry Macho - Review

Clint Eastwood has been making ‘his last film’ for a good several years now, it seems. The always prolific, experienced warhorse has been well-travelled ever since the days of Unforgiven, the peak of his career, a deconstruction of the western genre with a revisionist bent. He has never played the traditional hero – but that’s part of what makes Cry Macho, his latest feature, so special – it’s his kindest work yet, and he’s mellowed into a more well-meaning force of nature – what starts as a typical set-up for a standard American thriller paves way into a sombre, quieter affair – Eastwood’s Mike Milo is sent on behalf of an old rancher buddy into Mexico to reclaim the ranchers’ son from his estranged mother, who is rumoured to be abusive. Mike has a past – he’s world-weary and experienced in all manners of things from sign-language to looking after animals, and having spent time as a cowboy – he knows that the life isn’t all its cracked up to be.
MOVIES
chargervoice.com

Eternals- Movie Review

The new Marvel Studios film called Eternals has created a big change to the Marvel fandom. This Marvel movie has a new team and cast of characters. In the movie you learn about the ten Eternals who are sent to earth to wipe out the population of a creature called Deviants. Every Eternals has a special power or gift they were given. On November 5, 2021 Eternals was released to the theaters and since then the movie has made 282.4 million dollars in the box office. This movie was a new movie series to Marvel and it has created a very good name for itself.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: AUTUMN ROAD

Lorelei Linklater, Riley Cusick, Justin Meeks, George Welder, Jordan Wright, Ranger Lerway, Maddie Lea, Jonas Lerway, Lar Park Lincoln. AUTUMN ROAD represents a major challenge for filmmaker Riley Cusick. Not only does Cusick write and direct, but he also stars as twin brothers Charlie and Vincent. Given all he’s taking on, Cusick does an admirable job with all but one of these tasks.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

‘Love Hard’ is hard to watch, offering not much to love

Despite currently being one of the most popular movies on Netflix, “Love Hard” remains a cheesy take on classic rom-coms with its predictable plot, offering very few surprises that deviate from other romantic comedy tropes. While it’s almost painstakingly generic, this Christmas love story provides just enough satisfaction for audiences this holiday season.
TV & VIDEOS
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: House of Gucci

Is “House of Gucci” a family drama of Shakespearean intensity and impact or an elevated soap opera?. To answer my own question … with a question: Aren’t those the same thing?. The ripped-from-the-headlines drama, directed by Ridley Scott, shows why “Macbeth” and “King Lear” have become archetypal stories. Ambition and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KCCI.com

Movie Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

DES MOINES, Iowa — It probably comes as no surprise that the people in my circle of friends consistently quote movies. Years ago, some of them and I assessed that there are two specific movies that we quote the most. One is the Chevy Chase classicFletch. (Quick side note: I recently found out Fletch has somehow—and blasphemously, I might add—become forgotten over the years. Seriously, ask anyone under…say…35. A minute percentage will have heard of it, and even fewer will have actually seen it.)
MOVIES
Florence News Journal

MERZLAK: Movie Reviews

Editor’s Note: Film reviews by Thomas Merzlak and Ayan Guha will appear alternatively each month in The News journal. One of the most common criticisms of the Marvel superhero films is that, by virtue of their interconnectedness, they feel less like movies and more like episodes of a TV show.
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Encanto

Wide-eyed, charming-yet-misunderstood protagonist? Yup. An array of side characters, each neatly defined by one emotional or physical trait? Mm-hmm. Adorable animal sidekick? A few, yes. (The toucan is the best.) Tragic, motivating death of a loved one? Of course. Introductory song establishing the rules of the world, followed fairly closely...
MOVIES
myrtlebeachonline.com

Movie guide

House Of Gucci | House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
SD Entertainer Magazine

Movie Review: Reminiscence

What if you could go back and relieve your fondest memories as if you’re experiencing them all over again?. In the near dystopian future, Miami is perpetually flooded with rising tides and heat due to climate change. Skyscrapers are partially submerged, roads are waterways, and boats and water taxis are common transportation. The muggy heat also turns the city nocturnal, where a lot of daytime activities are done at nighttime.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘Really Love’ Review: A D

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms.
MOVIES
carolinianuncg.com

“Love Hard”: Netflix’s New Christmas Romance

Earlier this month Netflix released the movie “Love Hard” just in time for the upcoming holiday season. This film is perfect for those who love a good holiday romance. It features Nina Dobrev (from “Vampire Diaries”) as the main character, Natalie, who is a Los Angeles writer looking for love on a dating app.
TV & VIDEOS
wwnytv.com

Spencer - Movie Review

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Kristen Stewart takes on the iconic role of Diana, Princess of Wales in Pablo Larrain’s dreamy, abstract, yet emotionally involving fictional film of a three-day holiday in the early 1990′s. Diana, who rebelliously drives herself, without security detail is already in hot water when she arrives to the royal family gathering late. On the way to the country Christmas castle, she gets lost, which is surprising, because the castle is in an area of England where she grew up. Patrons at a roadside dinner are understandably surprised to see her walk in and ask for directions.
TVOvermind

Netflix’s “Love Hard:” Why This Movie Was A Disaster

The only thing more exciting than the sweet anticipation of presents and quality time with the fam during the holiday seasons are cheery Christmas movies that keep us in good spirits. Most of us don’t expect much holiday-themed films other than a few chuckles and maybe even a dash of romance. These movies help us get into the holiday spirit and they can be enjoyed by the whole family. Love Hard is just one of what seems like dozens of holiday-themed comedies that have been released on Netflix over the last few weeks. Nina Dobrev plays Natalie Bauer a Los Angeles journalist that documents her sad dating life in a column called “Always A Bridesmaid” for a popular lifestyle website. Natalie is anxious to find her soulmate, but she hasn’t had much luck in the online dating world, at least not when it comes to the local prospects. Natalie decides to expand outside of her local dating horizons and ends up matching with thirty-year-old Josh Lin on the Her Flirt Alert dating app.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Come Play: Movie Review

Let’s go ahead and say that the movies definitely take the idea of an imaginary friend and turn it on its head without thinking of what it might do to those that watch such movies. But the over the top feel of Come Play is more than enough to make it clear that entertainment and reality are still two separate things that can be easily kept apart. This movie was fairly creepy in that it had the eerie, undeniable feeling of being something that was meant to be creepy and absolutely terrifying, but the acting was one of the elements that kept it from being entirely convincing since the mother and father of young Oliver felt almost hollow in a way, as though their attitude toward the main threat in the story wasn’t nearly enough to make people believe that Oliver was truly in danger. The creature was kept under wraps for the most part until the right time, but even the final reveal walked a fine line since while Larry, the creature seeking to take Oliver, did eventually get a full reveal, he wasn’t such a corny creature effect that had the ability to ruin the movie.
MOVIES

