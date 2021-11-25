ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Everything you need to know about Target and Black Friday weekend

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsjoS_0d6j66F200

Target has made the decision to adjust their store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, even as people struggle to make last minute purchases for their dinners.

Target will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day to accommodate their employees and allow them to enjoy the holiday.

Last year was the first year the corporation closed in honor of the federal holiday.

So if you start cooking Thursday morning and realize you’ve forgotten something, Target is not an option for last minute items.

Target will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 26, for some major sales.

Target is usually open on holidays, but in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID in the beginning, it started closing.

The store will be open on Christmas Eve but will remain closed Christmas Day.

The expectation is that the store will remain open during other holidays.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving besides Target include Walmart, Home Goods, Costco, and Petco.

Target’s decision to close for Thanksgiving came in January of 2021.

“In fact, guests loved our new approach so much that we’ve already decided to carry one change forward (and we’re telling you here first): Our Target stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day 2021,” they released in a statement.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Thanksgiving#Target Stores#Covid#Home Goods#Petco#Fingerlakes1 Com App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best post-Black Friday deals in case you missed out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday 2021 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. Plenty of retailers are offering sales with an eye toward holiday shopping, so you can still score great prices on top model smartphones, food processors, Bose speakers, laptops and more.  We’ve gathered […]
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Advertising Age

Black Friday 2021—everything marketers need to know

Black Friday is one of the most recognizable terms in the shopping lexicon. Yet its meaning has changed over the years—and this year could be the most unusual Black Friday in years as brands confront supply chain issues that are resulting in higher prices, product shortages and other forces that experts say are forcing marketers to push goods with the highest profit margins. Retailers are also struggling to adjust to the changes in consumer behavior brought on by the pandemic, including the dramatic shift to online spending.
AMAZON
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy