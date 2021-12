Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones believes there is a chance that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb can play on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys were feeling the absence of Amari Cooper during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But matters got much worse for Dallas after CeeDee Lamb was ruled out of the game due to a head injury. With the Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans had to be wondering if the second-year wideout would be cleared for the game.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO