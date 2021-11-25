High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world. A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world. The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore. “I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.” Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids. “We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said. The team is entirely driven by volunteers. “It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook. Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO