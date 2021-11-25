ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bidens greet troops at the US Coast Guard Brant Point on Thanksgiving Day. Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns...

chagrinvalleytoday.com

Kenston High School students honor memory of classmate

The, typically, blue-filled halls of Kenston High School last week were filled with shades of orange and turquoise as the school honored the memory of Delaney Nalepka. Kenston students Dominic Alandt and Julia Wood, along with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin student Allie Beth Currier, stood outside the school at 7:30 a.m. handing out sunflowers on Nov. 12, one year after Delaney lost her four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
AURORA, OH
blockclubchicago.org

Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
LINCOLN, IL
Fox News

High school construction class builds bus stop shelter to protect student who uses wheelchair

Dan McKena's high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena's students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
WESTERLY, RI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome High School students bring home second place in RIFF student film competition

Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
ROME, GA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Officers, high school students assemble bicycles for local kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
SPOKANE, WA
Post-Bulletin

Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month

Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School. Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
ROCHESTER, MN
theloopnewspaper.com

Holiday Cottage for foster kids

The 34th annual Holiday Cottage Program supporting Kern County Foster Children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children. Jana Slagle from the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
WDBJ7.com

Viewers respond to mom of four after seeing story on news

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have an update to a Hometown Holiday Helpers story that aired on WDBJ7 in November. Shortly after the story aired, several emails and phone calls came into the newsroom. The story was about Kia Jones, the mom of four from Clifton Forge who holds down...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Safari Park holds Coats for Kids Day

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Rockbridge County kids will be a little warmer this winter thanks to the Virginia Safari Park. A portion of every admission fee to the park today was put aside to buy coats for kids who need them as part of the park’s Coats for Kids program, something they’ve been doing for twenty years.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Beloved grandmother welcomed home from Hepatitis A health battle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd gathered behind Back Creek Elementary School Wednesday night, anxiously awaiting the return of Patrice Dalton after a ten-week stay in the hospital. Dalton experienced major health complications, and needed a liver transplant, after she and two other family members contracted Hepatitis A, due to...
ROANOKE, VA
CBS New York

Giving Tuesday: 12-Year-Old Chelsea Phaire Helps Prepare Dozens Of Gifts For Homeless Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three charities came together on Giving Tuesday to assemble kits filled with essentials to give to families in need. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, 50 holiday care packages filled with toys, backpacks and books will fill the stockings of homeless children across New York City this holiday season. The mastermind behind this selfless operation? Chelsea Phaire, 12, who created Chelsea’s Charity. Chelsea Phaire helps assemble care packages on Nov. 30, 2021. (credit: CBS2) “It makes me feel amazing that we are helping so many people,” she said. Theee nonprofits worked together to make this donation possible on Giving Tuesday. Chelsea’s Charity provided art...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

‘Operation Christmas Child’ Sends Joy To Children Around The World From Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world. A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world. The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore. “I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.” Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids. “We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said. The team is entirely driven by volunteers. “It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook. Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs4indy.com

Local agency works to find more foster homes ahead of holiday season; Dozens of kids still needing services

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

