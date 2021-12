The Milwaukee Bucks earned their seventh victory of the season. They did so with a 109-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks. He scored 47 points on 18 of 23 shooting from the field. He also hit three of four from behind the three-point line. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists as well. This was his highest point total since the game 6 NBA Finals clinching victory against the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo explained his mindset postgame.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO