Key step in how bacteria acquire drug resistance revealed

Small molecule drugs form the backbone of modern medicine's therapeutic arsenal. Often less appreciated is the role that small molecules have had in advancing basic biology. In this Review, we highlight how resistance mutations have unlocked the potential of small molecule chemical probes to discover new biology. We describe key instances in which resistance mutations and related genetic variants yielded foundational biological insight and categorize these examples on the basis of their role in the discovery of novel molecular mechanisms, protein allostery, physiology and cell signaling. Next, we suggest ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to systematically introduce and characterize resistance mutations to catalyze basic biology research and drug discovery. By recognizing how resistance mutations have propelled biological discovery, we can better harness new technologies and maximize the potential of small molecules to advance our understanding of biology and improve human health.

