ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

BONUS PODCAST: Can you Spare #JustOneSweater ??

By John Frenaye
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter is coming and many of us are going to be cold! But many of us can help, with little effort. Look in that closet, is there just one sweater that you don’t wear?. Maybe that one your Aunt gave you that is, how shall we say it…not...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Lots of Excitement Leading into The Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will hold a series of events for fans leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, December 27. Fans coming to Maryland’s capital city can attend a variety of events that are...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

15th Annual Holiday Drive at Fence & Deck Connection to Benefit Blue Ribbon Project

Anne Arundel County-based fence and deck installation company, Fence & Deck Connection, is excited to host their 15th Annual Holiday Drive at their Millersville location (8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108) on December 4th, 4-7pm. This joyous holiday event benefits the Blue Ribbon Project, an Annapolis-based organization offering several programs directly serving children who are the victims of child abuse and neglect. Admission is free, although Fence & Deck Connection will be collecting new children’s clothing items at the entrance. Donations are highly recommended and will directly support local children in need.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Stardust Deluxe

Just in time for the holidays, Stardust Deluxe has opened up at the Annapolis Town Center. If you are a woman between 30 and 80 with a flair for vintage, luxury, or simply unique clothing, Stardust Deluxe is for you. Gents will have to wait a bit until the men’s shop opens!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
Eye On Annapolis

If you aren’t listening to the Daily News Brief, you are missing half of the news!

If you are not listening to the Daily News Brief, you are only getting half of the story!. Every weekday at 6:00am, we publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news, weather, and other stuff that you need to know. In about ten minutes we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DCMDVA Weather located right here in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Lutz
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: Make Sure You Beware of the FOG Over the Holidays

Fog is a problem in San Francisco for sure, but not so much for Anne Arundel County. However, FOG is a real issue for us!. FOG here in Anne Arundel County stands for Fats Oils and Grease and it is a real problem during the holidays for Anne Arundel County Public Works. Director, Chris Phipps explained it well if you compare it to a blocked artery from your heart due to eating all the Fats, Oils, and Grease. He offers some thoughts on keeping out underground “arteries” healthy–which could save you a hefty plumbing repair bill. And disgustingly, he describes what happens when it is not healthy!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#Local News
Eye On Annapolis

How To Throw A Flawless Outdoor Wedding In The Annapolis Area

Maryland, and in particular our area, is home to some of the best outdoor wedding venues. Holding your wedding in this region allows you to pick from different venues, including Whitehall Manor, Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, and even the Liberté Schooner. You can also choose to get married at Kurtz’s Beach and bask in the breathtaking views of the Chesapeake Bay as you exchange your ‘I dos.’
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: Jonah’s Journey, A Reason to be Thankful

If we are lucky, we will live a healthy and full life. But for some, the start can be a little rough. Jonah is one of them. Jonah was born in January of 2021. When he came home from the hospital, he was a little jaundiced, and his parents, Danielle and Sean Moore weren’t overly concerned. But when it did not get better, more tests were done and Jonah was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Apparel
Eye On Annapolis

Charles Lawrance to Design Ornaments for Downtown Annapolis Christmas Tree

In the spirit of keeping it local, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership has selected local artist Charles Lawrance to design this year’s ornaments for the downtown Annapolis Christmas tree. Charles is known for his nautical-inspired artwork. Many are familiar with his murals that can be found in Baltimore and locally inside Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano and O’Learys Seafood Restaurant. His studio FinArt is located in the Annapolis Design District at ArtFarm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

MSP Polar Bear Plunge Is Back on for 2022

The Maryland State Police (MSP) Polar Bear Plunge is back for the 26th time and this year Plungers Plunge their way in person (or virtually) from February 3rd to 5th. Last year, the in-person plunge was not held, but thanks to dedicated and creative Plungers the organization was able to have a successful Virtual Plunge with 392 Virtual Plunge video submissions and still raising over $2 million for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD).
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Dr Ryan Shelton Looks At Healthcare Innovation In Annapolis Maryland

Healthcare innovation has been a topic of discussion for decades, and it seems to continue this trend with the development of new technologies and drugs. A lack of healthcare innovation can affect patients’ lives and increase costs of inpatient care and treatment, which is why health care establishments across the United States are pushing for more development in this field so that they can improve lives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy