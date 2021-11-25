BONUS PODCAST: Can you Spare #JustOneSweater ??

Fog is a problem in San Francisco for sure, but not so much for Anne Arundel County. However, FOG is a real issue for us!. FOG here in Anne Arundel County stands for Fats Oils and Grease and it is a real problem during the holidays for Anne Arundel County Public Works. Director, Chris Phipps explained it well if you compare it to a blocked artery from your heart due to eating all the Fats, Oils, and Grease. He offers some thoughts on keeping out underground “arteries” healthy–which could save you a hefty plumbing repair bill. And disgustingly, he describes what happens when it is not healthy!

