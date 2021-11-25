BONUS PODCAST: Can you Spare #JustOneSweater ??

Anne Arundel County-based fence and deck installation company, Fence & Deck Connection, is excited to host their 15th Annual Holiday Drive at their Millersville location (8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108) on December 4th, 4-7pm. This joyous holiday event benefits the Blue Ribbon Project, an Annapolis-based organization offering several programs directly serving children who are the victims of child abuse and neglect. Admission is free, although Fence & Deck Connection will be collecting new children’s clothing items at the entrance. Donations are highly recommended and will directly support local children in need.
