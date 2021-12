(Wayne County, IN)--Unemployment numbers for the Whitewater Valley that were released Monday are incredibly – and possibly historically – low as many employers remain desperate to fill open positions. Wayne County’s unemployment rate Tuesday morning was just 2.7%. That’s the lowest it’s been in at least the last decade. But some counties are even lower. Randolph and Franklin County are at just two percent, and Union County is even lower than that at just 1.5% unemployment. Some other important numbers…Wayne County’s labor force has dropped by 700 people since this time last year. There are also 774 Wayne County residents who are currently counted as unemployed.

9 DAYS AGO