Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg man accused of forging checks

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a fraud investigation.

Police said Cordero Childs, 28, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of forgery. He was arrested on Wednesday, November 24 on Gateway Drive.

According to investigators, Childs was found with equipment used in making fake checks, and he was in possession of thousands of dollars in fake checks.

Through the investigation, police said they discovered at least one Hattiesburg business’ account information was compromised and the arrest prevented thousands of dollars in fake checks from being cashed.

Childs was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

