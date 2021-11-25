ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrap: Jones Shines but Flyers Suffer 2-1 OT Loss in FLA

The Philadelphia Flyers battled gamely but went down to a 2-1 overtime road loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday evening in Sunrise. The Flyers clung to a 1-0 lead for two plus periods but couldn't add to it or nurse the skinny lead until the end. Joel Farabee...

97.3 ESPN

Ekblad’s OT Winner Sinks Flyers in Florida

Entering the third period, Martin Jones had made 25 saves. Somehow, that was keeping his team in front. When the Florida Panthers finally got a power-play opportunity, they made quick work of it to solve the Flyers netminder. The Flyers held on from there, as Jones stood on his head...
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers goalie Martin Jones denies 43 shots, but Panthers win in overtime, 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — In their low-scoring, high-intensity rematch with the Florida Panthers, the Flyers called upon goaltender Martin Jones to keep them in the game. When the Flyers conceded high-danger chances in their 2-1 overtime loss Wednesday night, Jones was there to bail out his skaters. In the second period,...
NHL
Seattle Times

Ekblad lifts Panthers 2-1 over Flyers in record-tying win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime and the Florida Panthers won their record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night. After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Winless Streak at Six after 5-2 Loss in NJ; Flyers at Quarter Pole

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday evening. The Flyers winless streak is now at six games (9-4-2). Defensive miscues by the Flyers proved fatal, especially a botched routine puck exchange between Rasmus Ristolainen and Ivan Provorov that went rapidly from a no-danger situation into the game-winning goal for the Devils. That was followed by a coverage breakdown after Provorov was beaten wide and play went around behind the net. Suddenly, a 2-2 tie became a two-goal Devils lead.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Flyers Rescue One Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss

The Philadelphia Flyers rescued a point against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning before falling via shootout, 4-3 (2-0), at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Claude Giroux (6th goal of the season) and Travis Konecny (5th) gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead in the first...
NHL
Hockey
flyernews.com

Flyers men’s basketball suffers 78-59 home loss to Lipscomb

Toumani Camara (No. 2), Malachi Smith (No. 11), Koby Brea (No. 4) and DaRon Holmes II (No. 15) react during the Flyers 19-point loss Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. Dayton Flyers men’s basketball suffered a humbling 78-59 home loss to Lipscomb Wednesday night at UD Arena.
DAYTON, OH
fastphillysports.com

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN OT AND FLYERS SETTLE FOR A POINT

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Flyers. Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of nine. The Lightning came back from a 2-0 hole.
NHL
localsyr.com

The Crunch Falls in Cleveland 2-1 in OT

CLEVELAND, OH — The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board, but the Cleveland Monsters tied the game to force overtime before taking the win, 2-1, tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game skid and 5-5-2-1 on the season. The team is also...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Bruins Preview: Jones Gets the Call in Goal

The Flyers have faced the situation they will enter on Saturday night six times already this season. They come into the final game of a three-game homestand off a shootout loss to the Lightning. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. It is a show of resilience, especially...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Depth Shines For Bruins In 5-2 Win Over Flyers

The Boston Bruins earned their third straight win with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday. Derek Forbort lit the lamp twice; David Pastrnak and Craig Smith had a goal and an assist, and Tomáš Nosek scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark held the fort down with 29 saves on 31 shots.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 16.0 Wrap Up: McDavid and Skinner steal the show in huge 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg

Connor McDavid wants all of the highlight reel goals. Final Score: 2-1 Oilers in the shootout. On Tuesday night, I was expecting the Oilers to head into Winnipeg with a chip on their shoulders but that is not the effort we got from them. Instead, we watched the boys go down by four and basically seal in a Jets win with a kiss before the game was even 40 minutes old. Needless to say, we were not impressed. The good news is that the boys had a chance to rebound in the second half of this home-and-home series, making tonight’s rematch an excellent opportunity to show the Jets where the bear shits and reclaim their place atop of the Pacific Division standings. The first step, of course, was getting a better start. And in the early going, the game very much had a back-and-forth feel to it as both teams were producing quality chances to score despite being unable to get anything past the goaltenders. I know the stats show that the Jets got 17 shots on net compared to only 10 for the Oilers, I honestly think the actual play on the ice was a little bit closer than that and it seemed like the boys were in good shape heading into the intermission. Then again, just not giving up a goal in the opening minutes felt like a win.
NHL
city-countyobserver.com

JONES, KIRTON SCORE IN 4-2 LOSS TO ROANOKE

Evansville, In.: Despite an early lead and plenty of chances, the bad luck bounces would return as Evansville falls in the first of two games in two nights against Roanoke. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, November 20th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
NHL

