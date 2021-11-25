ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Splendid Thanksgiving Ahead of Bitter Blast… With Snow

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiming is everything and Thanksgiving 2021 found time on our side in New England: if we’re going to get one day of high temperatures in the 50s with a fair sky it might as well be on the holiday!. Now our attention turns to much colder air and what...

