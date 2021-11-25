ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel's Push for German Lockdown Reportedly Blocked as Death Toll Passes 100,000

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's death toll has now surpassed 100,000 but the country's incoming, new coalition government is resisting a lockdown, for now. Germany reported a massive number of new Covid cases on Thursday, with over 75,000 new infections. The death toll has now reached 100,119 after 351 more people died from...

