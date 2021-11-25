Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned to the stage Wednesday. Former dancers, including Judith Jamison, walked the red carpet at the dance company’s opening night gala at New York City Center in Midtown. Because of the pandemic, last year’s gala and season were virtual. This year, it was a joyous celebration of the famed dance company that included a performance of the Ailey classic “Revelations.” “Tonight is a testimony to the tenacity of this company, and I am so proud to be steering the ship,” artistic director Robert Battle said. “I’ve got a daughter who’s training at Alvin Ailey, and so I’m especially proud to be part of this evening,” actress Lorraine Toussaint said. “It was always a tradition, I don’t know going how far back, to see ‘Revelations’ at the end of the year. That’s always a special thing,” actress Julia Stiles said. “I’ve been aware of their existence and how important they are to the cultural fabric of Black America,” actor Harry Lennix said. Alvin Ailey American Dance runs through Dec. 19.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO