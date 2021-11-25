ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health warning over fidget toy advent calendar

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A safety warning has been issued by officials over a fidget toy advent calendar which contains high levels of a toxic chemical, said to be harmful to children .

Tests of the toys showed excessive amounts of the plastic softening chemical bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), which can be harmful to children’s health and can possibly cause damage to their reproductive system.

The calendar has been on sale in North Lanarkshire in Scotland , with the local authority saying that the product does not identify either the manufacturer or the importer.

According to the local council, the product fails to meet the safety requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and should not be given to children.

Trading Standards officers are now telling anyone who has bought the calendar not to give it to children and have said that they should return it to the retailer immediately.

Writing on Twitter, the North Lanarkshire Council said: “Our Trading Standards team is advising parents not to give a fidget toy advent calendar to children because of safety concerns over the toys inside.”

They added: “Tests show they contain high levels of a chemical which can harm children’s health.”

Councillor Michael McPake, North Lanarkshire Council’s Environment and Transportation Committee convener said: "The lack of manufacturer and importer details on this calendar raised concern with our trading standards team, and testing of the product highlighted significant safety concerns.”

He went on to thank the officers for their “vigilance” and asked the public to circulate the information with “anyone who might have bought one of these calendars.”

Mr McPake added: "Our advice is don’t open them or let children play with the toys inside, and return the calendar to the retailer where you bought it. You are entitled to a full refund."

Additional reporting by PA

The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

