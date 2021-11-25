Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick activated off NFL covid list

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated off Minkah Fitzpatrick of the NFL’s covid-19 list Thursday, clearing the way for the All Pro safety to return to game action Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick missed this past Sunday’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers after he was added to the list early the previous week because of a positive coronavirus test.

Although the vaccination rate of the Steelers roster reportedly is almost 100%, it is not known with certainty if Fitzpatrick is vaccinated. League rules dictate that vaccinated players must test negative on consecutive days and be symptom-free for 48 hours before they can be cleared to return to the team. Unvaccinated players must remain in isolation for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic.

Fitzpatrick spent exactly 10 days on the covid list.

Wide receiver/punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud remains on the covid-19 list, the only Steelers player currently on it.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed the Nov. 14 tie with the Detroit Lions because of covid, but he returned a day after being activated and played in Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

