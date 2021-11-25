ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Reliance, Aramco Call off $15 Billion Deal Amid Valuation Differences, Sources Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

NEW DELHI/DUBAI (Reuters) -Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco have called off a deal for the state oil giant to buy a stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of the Indian conglomerate due to valuation concerns, sources with knowledge of the matter said. Talks broke down over how much Reliance's oil-to-chemicals...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Oil industry to lose nearly half its workers

The oil and gas industry worldwide faces a talent gap as workers contemplate moving to renewables or leaving the energy industry altogether, a survey by recruitment firm Brunel and Oilandgasjobsearch.com, cited by Reuters, showed. More than half of workers in oil and gas, 56%, said they would look for employment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Shares in Potash Producers Rise as the U.S. Sanctions Belarusian Exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Shares of global potash producers rose on Thursday after the United States imposed sanctions against Belarus' exporter, which accounts for 16% of global production, along with wide sanctions against other firms of the country. Belarus Potash Company (BPC) is the exporting arm of Belarusian state potash producer...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Power#Renewable Energy#Saudi Aramco#Oil Refining#Reuters#Indian#O2c
rigzone.com

Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B

The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction contracts. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company has announced that it has awarded contracts worth $10 billion for the Jafurah unconventional gas field development. The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the Jafurah Gas Plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aramco kicks off development at largest Saudi gas field

The field will cost $110bn to develop. Saudi Aramco announced on November 29 it had started development of Saudi Arabia's largest non-associated gas field – a key project in the kingdom's efforts to build up its gas business. The Jafurah unconventional gas field is estimated to hold 200 trillion ft3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reliance-Aramco no-deal is sign of the ESG times

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Green and black are increasingly clashing. Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) will re-examine a plan first unveiled more than two years ago for the oil colossus to pump $15 billion into the Indian conglomerate’s refining operations. The impasse reflects how quickly investment decisions are being upended by the energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy