Family of UD student killed in Astroworld crowd surge files wrongful death lawsuit

By WHIO STAFF
 7 days ago
The family of a University of Dayton student who died in the Astroworld festival crowd surge has filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, according to our CBS affiliate CBS Chicago.

Franco Patino, 21, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, was one of 10 people killed at the concert on Nov. 5.

>> Parents release statement after UD student killed while attending Astroworld Festival in Houston

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, a University of Dayton statement said. Patino was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, as well as the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD. He was also currently working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio, according to the release.

Patino was at the concert with childhood friend Jake Jurinek, also 21, according to CBS Chicago. Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism.

The lawsuits filed by the Patino and Jurinek families accuse Scott, festival organizers, the owners and operators of NRG Park, and several others of being fully aware of the chaos that unfolded during Scott’s concert, but not stopping it until more than 40 minutes after city officials declared it a mass casualty event, according to CBS Chicago.

>> Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says

Following the concert, Scott released a statement on the tragedy, saying, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival.”

Scott announced he will cover the funeral costs and further aid to individuals affected by the tragedy and will refund all of the Astroworld concertgoers and ticket holders. He has also said he is cooperating with investigators.

>> Funeral for 9-year-old Astroworld victim held Tuesday morning

©2021 Cox Media Group

