Chuck Schumer’s father dies aged 98

By Bevan Hurley
 7 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in mourning after the death of his father on Wednesday night.

Abraham “Abe” Schumer, a 98-year-old World War II veteran, passed away on Thanksgiving Eve, the New York senator confirmed in a post on social media.

“In so many ways — he personified the greatest generation,” Mr Schumer wrote.

“He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained. An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him and will miss him.”

Mr Schumer’s father died the day after his 71st birthday.

According to the senator’s website ,  Abe grew up in Utica and served as a radar operator in planes flying over the Himalayas in World War II. He took over his father’s exterminating business after the war.

“Shaped at an early age by his father’s experiences as a small businessman, Chuck has never forgotten the difficulties faced by middle-class New Yorkers who work hard to create a better life for their families,” a biography on the website says.

“My dad, Abe, is 98 years old. He served our country proudly in the Pacific in WWII. And I’m thankful for all he’s done for our country and our family,” Mr Schumer tweeted a few weeks ago on Veterans Day .

Lawmakers from both parties sent their condolences to the grieving senator.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “so sorry” to hear the news in a tweet.

“Your father lived the American Dream: a World War II veteran, a hard-working entrepreneur, a proud father & a loving grandfather & great grandfather,” she wrote. “May it be a comfort that so many join you & your family in mourning at this sad time.”

“From one Chuck to another I’m sorry to hear of the death of Sen Schumer’s father Barbara & I are praying for the Schumer family,” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted.

No cause of death was released by the family.

