ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

EcoFlow River Mini 210Wh Portable Power Station w/ 2x 300W AC Outlets $229.10

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Amazon has the EcoFlow River Mini 210Wh Portable Power Station w/ 2x 300W AC Outlets...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Want a cheap laptop? This powerful, portable Asus is $219 for Black Friday

If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Outlets#Axbf24e7#Usb
The Gadgeteer

Jackery Explorer 300 review – a rugged yet practical portable power station

REVIEW – We’ve been reviewing a lot of power stations lately here at The Gadgeteer, including models from Oupes, OKMO, and Puleida. Whenever you look through the marketing material for these stations, they always have pictures of people camping. While that is a fine use for one of these gadgets, we have a somewhat different need for one of these at our house. My wife is a direct seller, which means she often spends evenings and weekends at craft shows, church bazaars, and holiday fairs selling her wares. They are often outdoor events, where she sets up under a tent; thus, she has a need for some portable power. In the summer she needs a fan, in the winter a heater, and at night some lights, and she always needs a place to recharge her phone. In this review, I’m checking out Jackery’s Explorer 300 to see if it’s an ideal choice for my wife to haul around to these special events.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Take Off Up to $400 on Bluetti Portable Power Equipment

Bluetti can help you with all your portable power needs, from power stations to solar panels to battery modules. It’s also running incredible deals on its portable power equipment as we roll into the holiday season. They are offering deals of up to $400 off throughout the day today. All of these deals end on November 19, 2021, at 11:59 PM PST.
HIKING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
electrek.co

Jackery’s Explorer 240 is the perfect entry-level portable power station for $159 + more [BF Deal]

Whether you’re on the go for business or leisure, or camping in the woods, mountains, or your own backyard, a dependable and versatile power station is a must. Available from Nov. 25th-29th at a price of just $159.99, the Explorer 240 from Jackery is a light, compact, and multi-functional power station that offers entry-level portable power or additional energy storage for seasoned travelers. Head below for more on the Explorer 240, and some of other favorite deals from Jackery’s Black Friday sale.
ECONOMY
Pocket-lint.com

The world's first home-and-portable battery station, Mango Power Union, is now available on Indiegogo

(Pocket-lint) - In most cases, home energy systems are large and bulky, so they’re not suitable for use on the road or while camping. On the other hand, portable energy systems might be small and convenient to carry, but they don’t pack enough power for your entire home. That means, depending on your needs, you may need to keep one of both for home and travel purposes. But not anymore.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Devices Start at Just $20 For Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Cyber Week Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Echo Deal Amazon The best Cyber Monday smart speaker deal we’ve found is definitely this 50% discount on Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which brings it down to $20. The...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gofort 330W 299Wh 80850mAh Power Station $162.49

Amazon has the Gofort 330W 299Wh 80850mAh Power Station for a low $162.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "23GVZU7J" (Exp 11/22). This is originally $249.99, so you save 35% off list price. 80850mAh/299Wh capacity. Digital display; Heat dissipation fan. Support device rated under 330W. 10 outputs: 2x...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Wekin Indoor Mini Golf Putting Mat w/ Auto Ball Return System $47.59

Amazon has the Wekin Indoor Mini Golf Putting Mat w/ Auto Ball Return System for a low $47.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "QGLDLHDB" (Exp Soon). This is originally $119.99, so you save $72 off list price. Regulation & Reduced Hole Two hole training. Auto Ball Return...
SHOPPING
The Gadgeteer

Flashfish A301 portable power station review – “We may be small, but we are mighty.”

REVIEW – It’s weird reviewing a small portable power station right after testing a monster power generator—the Generark HomePower 2 power station. But if you’re serious about being able to weather storms (pun intended), then smaller generators can be as useful as their larger, more powerful cousins. Sometimes, you just need something you can easily carry from room to room to power smart devices or other less power-hungry gadgets.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

Makita's GPH01D Hammer Drill Hits the Power-Portability Sweet Spot

Trying to blend the power inherent in corded power tools with the portability that is the calling card of cordless tools is a fraught endeavor. Still, as manufacturers continue to pursue it, they occasionally strike a superb balance. We experienced that firsthand when testing Makita’s GPH01D, one of the best hammer drills—and overall power tools—we’ve used. In our recent cordless-drill test, it blasted 218 one-inch-diameter holes through Douglas fir framing lumber. We were pleasantly surprised by the number, but more impressive was how quickly it made them and how much control it lent us from the first hole to the last.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Mango Power Union portable home inverter with 4.35kW capacity coming soon via Indiegogo

Power disruptions are now becoming more frequent in the developed world too. Due to perennial extreme weather events, a power outage has become a concerning issue, and people started looking for alternatives to address the issues. Several companies are coming up with the idea of portable home inverters to address the issue without burning a hole in the pockets. Innovative electronics solutions company, Mango is soon coming with a 4.35KW Mango Power Union portable home inverter and the campaign will be live via Indiegogo.
ELECTRONICS
magneticmag.com

Go Analog This Holiday Season With The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera and Dock Plus 4x6"Portable Instant Photo Printer

As the holidays approach, you will indeed find yourself at house parties, family gatherings, office celebrations, and other events where you are snapping a ton of photos on your phone. This year why don't you try something different? Go analog with the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera and Dock Plus 4x6 Portable Instant Photo Printer.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy