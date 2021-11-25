ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Parent Tested, Parent Approved shares holiday gifts for kids

By Travis Teich, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSWPR_0d6ixwgw00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready, set, shop! Parents, if you need help finding the right gifts for the entire family we got you covered.

Parent Tested, Parent Approved is out with their annual holiday gift list. It’s jam-packed with products that keep the kids and pets in mind.

Sharon Vinderine, founder of Parent Tested, Parent Approved went over the list with AM Extra. To check out the full list visit PTPA.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s most popular pet names of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rover has released its ‘ulti-mutt’ list of the top pet name trends in 2021 — and some are pretty niche. In addition to launching a survey of 1,000 pet owners, the company, which pairs clients with dog walkers and pet sitters, claims to have compiled the data after analyzing millions of […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Society
KOIN 6 News

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Kids#Holiday Gifts#Nexstar Media Inc
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy