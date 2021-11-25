ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

KEVN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans celebrate Thanksgiving Day across the country. Biden greets US Coast Guard troops on Thanksgiving. The Bidens greet troops at the US Coast Guard Brant Point...

www.blackhillsfox.com

blockclubchicago.org

Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
LINCOLN, IL
Fox News

High school construction class builds bus stop shelter to protect student who uses wheelchair

Dan McKena's high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena's students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
WESTERLY, RI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome High School students bring home second place in RIFF student film competition

Rome High School’s AVTF Film class attended Rome International Film Festival’s Student Workshops on Nov. 11, during which they were able to hear from several experts in the film industry. The students also brought home second place in the Student Film Competition with their silent comedy “Gilbert’s Great Chase.”. “My...
ROME, GA
Courier-Express

Ridgway High School students tour local companies

RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School 10th grade students spent the day exploring careers by visiting both small and large local companies, as well as a national chain. Ms. Schaut’s career class begin their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from the CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learned about local resources and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learned the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school.
RIDGWAY, PA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Officers, high school students assemble bicycles for local kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
SPOKANE, WA
ocracokeobserver.com

Ocracoke School honors high achieving students, veterans

The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
OCRACOKE, NC
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Kenston High School students honor memory of classmate

The, typically, blue-filled halls of Kenston High School last week were filled with shades of orange and turquoise as the school honored the memory of Delaney Nalepka. Kenston students Dominic Alandt and Julia Wood, along with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin student Allie Beth Currier, stood outside the school at 7:30 a.m. handing out sunflowers on Nov. 12, one year after Delaney lost her four-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
AURORA, OH
Post-Bulletin

Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month

Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School. Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
ROCHESTER, MN
theloopnewspaper.com

Holiday Cottage for foster kids

The 34th annual Holiday Cottage Program supporting Kern County Foster Children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children. Jana Slagle from the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Calexico High School students protest for teachers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Students across the Calexico School District are starting to feel the brunt of their teachers not performing certain duties due to a partial strike. Now they're calling for the district to take action and give the teachers what they want. Teachers have followed through with their...
CALEXICO, CA
KEVN

South Dakota Mines brings holiday and charitable cheer to campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Christmas and giving spirit is alive on the campus of South Dakota Mines. The annual Holiday Parade of Trees is back this year and this year’s theme is “The Tree of Giving”. Various campus organizations are raising supplies for 18 different charities throughout the Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills turns 60

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 60 years Big Brothers and Big Sisters has helped kids find role models by pairing them with adults. Currently, they serve over a hundred area youth in the program. One local family who is part of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program and...
ADVOCACY
CBS Chicago

Kids Leaving Letters For Santa At Macy’s Will Help Other Kids Struggling With Serious Illnesses

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa for their most desired gifts. But kids who drop their wish lists in a Macy’s Santa Mailbox will be helping grant a wish to kids with serious illnesses. It’s National Believe Week! For every letter you write to Santa, Macy’s will donate $2 to @MakeAWish, up to $1 million. Stay tuned, tomorrow we’re unveiling Abi’s wish: to appear on a Macy’s billboard! https://t.co/43ZxyfbBBN pic.twitter.com/KnD0LtJDCn — Macy's (@Macys) November 29, 2021 It’s National Believe Week and Macy’s is donating $2.00 to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa dropped in its mailboxes. Make-A-Wish Illinois is hosting the Santa letter writing campaigns at Macy’s stores. There’s curbside pick-ups for letters. And if you can’t go to a store, you can also write a letter to Santa by clicking here or go to this site Macys/Social/Believe.
CHICAGO, IL

