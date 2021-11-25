109 citations and 11 criminal complaints for speeding and distracted driving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has issued over 100 citations and 11 criminal complaints on Boston Road.

As of Friday afternoon the Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police have issued 109 citations including 11 criminal complaints during a high visibility enforcement effort. A large majority of the citations were for speeding & distracted driving.

Police officers encourage local residents to slow down and put their phones away. A big area of concern in the city is speeding, several people have died in car crashes and there has been a rise in pedestrian accidents in western Massachusetts.

