ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

109 citations and 11 criminal complaints for speeding and distracted driving in Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yFkN_0d6ixia000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has issued over 100 citations and 11 criminal complaints on Boston Road.

Springfield Police to host annual Learn-To-Skate Program for Children

As of Friday afternoon the Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police have issued 109 citations including 11 criminal complaints during a high visibility enforcement effort. A large majority of the citations were for speeding & distracted driving.

Police officers encourage local residents to slow down and put their phones away. A big area of concern in the city is speeding, several people have died in car crashes and there has been a rise in pedestrian accidents in western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

Manufacturer appeals for autocycle license change

Massachusetts is one of only two states where drivers must have a motorcycle license to operate a three-wheeled vehicle known as an autocycle, a disparity that a manufacturer cited while pushing for reforms to align the Bay State's regulations with its neighbors.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy