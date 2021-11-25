ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The true spirit of Thanksgiving is needed now more than ever | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Harry Truman reminded Americans that Thanksgiving is about more than appreciating one’s good fortune and harvest. Thanksgiving is about sharing with others, including the hungry in faraway lands. During Thanksgiving of 1948, Truman said, ”The real spirit of our holiday is in the sharing of this harvest, and...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Item

Opinion: America needs Thanksgiving

America has been through a tough time. A national election separated friends and family, divided churches and took over our media. We've been intoxicated with poisonous rhetoric and toxic street gatherings that led to more division, injuries and even death. Americans horrifically viewed the murder of George Floyd by a...
FESTIVAL
Thrive Global

America’s Students Need Us More Than Ever

As many of our nation’s young people returned to school campuses to reconnect with teachers, coaches, and classmates this fall we rejoiced in their voices and comradery from the bus stops, classrooms, and playgrounds. These sounds take on a greater meaning as we reflect on the significant learning and relational losses that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on students globally. With the recent declaration from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association that there is a national emergency in our children’s mental health, we must respond with the urgency, commitment, and will that is necessary to support them. To help prevent further impacts on our young people, adults from all corners of society must step up now like never before.
EDUCATION
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Glenn Mollette — Why Thanksgiving matters more than ever

America has been through a tough time. A national election separated friends and family, divided churches and took over our media. We’ve been intoxicated with poisonous rhetoric and toxic street gatherings that led to more division, injuries and even death. Americans horrifically viewed the murder of George Floyd by a...
HOMELESS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beasley
whmi.com

Afghan woman's trek to escape Kabul with her daughter -- and her plea to help family stuck behind

(NEW YORK) -- "Everything bad that you think of was there," Sarina told ABC News in a video call, wiping away tears. "I was feeling like, 'I'm gonna die. Why?'" She said she came to terms with dying during her first attempt to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 19, surrounded by shouting, gunshots and beatings in a sea of thousands of people desperate to flee -- but she said she told herself if she could just get her two-year-old daughter out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, it would be OK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#World Hunger#Food Crisis#Food Banks#Americans#Thanksgiving American#The Un World Food Program#Wfp
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Monthly

Afghanistan Is Sliding Into Famine

In the past couple weeks, code red emails from international human rights organizations have been dropping like bombs into my inbox. The groups are sounding the alarm for Afghanistan; almost three months after the American withdrawal, people there are beginning to starve. As of the end of October, the United...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban Open Letter Appeals to US Congress to Unfreeze Afghan Assets

ISLAMABAD - The Taliban foreign minister Wednesday penned an "open letter" to the U.S. Congress, warning of a mass refugee exodus from Afghanistan unless the United States unblocks more than $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets and ends other financial sanctions against the country. Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote that...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
WORLD
The Independent

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo. Those in the districts of Bunia, Djugu,...
CHINA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
122K+
Followers
53K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy