Festival

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of...

CBS New York

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns With 3-Week Homecoming Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned to the stage Wednesday. Former dancers, including Judith Jamison, walked the red carpet at the dance company’s opening night gala at New York City Center in Midtown. Because of the pandemic, last year’s gala and season were virtual. This year, it was a joyous celebration of the famed dance company that included a performance of the Ailey classic “Revelations.” “Tonight is a testimony to the tenacity of this company, and I am so proud to be steering the ship,” artistic director Robert Battle said. “I’ve got a daughter who’s training at Alvin Ailey, and so I’m especially proud to be part of this evening,” actress Lorraine Toussaint said. “It was always a tradition, I don’t know going how far back, to see ‘Revelations’ at the end of the year. That’s always a special thing,” actress Julia Stiles said. “I’ve been aware of their existence and how important they are to the cultural fabric of Black America,” actor Harry Lennix said. Alvin Ailey American Dance runs through Dec. 19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Community Policy