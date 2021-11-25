'Potentially a huge step forward' - Prominent national fan group and Sunderland AFC supporter organisation Red and White Army react to major football review

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO