Premier League

'Potentially a huge step forward' - Prominent national fan group and Sunderland AFC supporter organisation Red and White Army react to major football review

By Richard Mennear
Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe review aimed to “explore ways of improving the governance, ownership and financial sustainability of clubs in English football”. It also aimed to “engage extensively with fans to ensure any recommendations are led by fans’ experience and interests.”. The creation of an independent regulator via an Act of Parliament...

Sunderland Echo

'Harsh' 'Hope to be proved wrong': Sunderland fans react to surprising team news against Ipswich as Aiden McGeady Dennis Cirkin and Tom Flanagan miss out

The Black Cats boss has made three changes from the team’s last league game against Sheffield Wednesday, with Elliot Embleton, Bailey Wright and Nathan Broadhead coming into the side. Dennis Cirkin isn’t in the squad, which suggests Dan Neil will start at left-back, while Tom Flanagan, who played for Northern...
SOCCER
