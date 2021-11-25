LeSnitch trends as LeBron James has Pacers fans ejected in first game back from suspension

As the saying goes, snitches get ... criticized on social media.

The hashtag "LeSnitch" is trending on Twitter as users call out NBA star LeBron James for apparently getting referees Wednesday to eject two courtside fans. James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was just back from a suspension for hitting a Detroit Pistons player.

It was overtime in one of James's best games of the season, defeating the Indiana Pacers 124-116, and it's unclear why the fans were kicked out. He was seen speaking with an official, pointing at two fans who had been near him while he was in the middle of a play.

When security led the two off the court, one of the fans imitated a baby crying.

Twitter users condemned James, with some saying he can stand up to basketball fans supporting the league but not to China.

A BET News host, however, claimed the two taunted James by wishing ill on his son.

After Kyle Rittenhouse's emotional testimony in court of the night he shot and killed two rioters and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, James mocked him, saying "that boy" ate "lemon heads" before his appearance. Rittenhouse was later found not guilty on all charges.

"What tears????? I didn’t see one," he said on Nov. 10. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

