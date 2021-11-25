ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton University’s Marching Force shines in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbXL0_0d6itOh400

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After the pirate gravy boat came the real Pirates.

Hampton’s Marching Force put on a show on national television during the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, coming through the parade plaza just after 10 a.m.

WAVY’s Anita Blanton, an HU alumna, was very proud.

The Marching Force was just one of nine bands selected out of more than 100 applicants. It was also their first time performing at the parade, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Read more about the Marching Force’s journey here and watch the full performance above.

