Ricky Gervais Boards TV Satire ‘Greenlight – German Genius’ From WarnerMedia Germany

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBi4E_0d6itBDd00

WarnerMedia Germany has confirmed that Ricky Gervais is among the cast of its comedy series Greenlight – German Genius , which is now shooting in Berlin.

The eight-part TV satire stars Kida Khodr Ramadan ( 4 Blocks ) as himself. It recounts a dramatized version of events after Ramadan’s real-life Twitter exchange with Gervais in 2018, in which the British comedian praised Ramadan’s performance in 4 Blocks.

In Greenlight , Ramadan convinces Gervais to give him the rights for a German adaptation of Extras . However, as he attempts to progress the show to production, he comes up against the fact that the Germans aren’t particularly known for their humor, and that there are not many international stars in the country.

Also in the cast are a host of known German actors, musicians, and comedians, including: Detlev Buck, Frederick Lau, Tom Schilling, Veysel Gelin, Olli Schulz, Heike Makatsch, Maria Furtwängler, Sascha Geršak, Katrin Bauerfeind, Britta Hammelstein, Christina Große, Trystan Pütter, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlöndorff, Leander Haußmann, Kurt Krömer, Thorsten Merten, Anne Ratte Polle, Kathrin Angerer, Marc Hosemann, and Marvin Kren.

The project comes from Warner TV Comedy and W&B Television , which produced 4 Blocks. Writers are Detlev Buck, Cüneyt Kaya, Constantin Lieb and Seraina Nyikos, with Kaya and Buck directing.

Anke Greifeneder, VP Original Production at WarnerMedia said: “ Greenlight – German Genius satirizes the German media landscape and at the same time its own origins – Ricky Gervais’ tweet – did actually happen and ultimately led to the idea for the series. After the mockumentary Other Parents ( Andere Eltern ) and the dramedy The Mopes, we are once again showing a completely different variety of humour in our latest Warner TV Original and are delighted to have attracted this outstanding cast.”

Quirin Berg, Producer and Managing Director W&B Television and Leonine Studios added: “What would 4 Blocks be without Toni Hamady? Hard to imagine. But what would Toni Hamady be without 4 Blocks ? It’s a fascinating question and impetus for a snapshot of our industry –humorous, not seen before and with a sensational ensemble – taken from the real life of the thoroughly self-reflective lead actor Kida Ramadan.”

