Salt Lake City, UT

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather with inversion on the way

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thanksgiving, Utah!

An absolute frigid start to Thanksgiving statewide, with our northerly flow in place and most of our cities starting out in either the single digits, the teens, or 20s. We’ll feel thankful for that sunshine, which will help warm us up and allow temperatures to rebound closer to seasonal norms for the holiday.

Temperatures will only be a few degrees below average in most locations with low to mid-40s along the Wasatch Front. Most will be a few to a handful of degrees warmer than today. St. George will be the hot spot with temps in the upper 50s expected. Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure builds from the West and begins to dominate the Utah weather pattern.

Dry conditions are expected to persist from Black Friday through the upcoming weekend as temperatures undergo a gradual warming trend. Unfortunately, when it comes to high pressure this time of year, inversion sets up in our valleys in northern Utah.

Starting tomorrow afternoon through the weekend, the sunshine will come with haze and air quality is expected to decline to “moderate” by tomorrow for the Wasatch Front & Box Elder and Tooele Counties, then on Friday, it will include the Uinta Basin as well. We actually see a warm, dry pattern persisting, so air quality will suffer through the holiday weekend.

Bottom line? Thanksgiving will be freezing to start, but the sun should gobble up those cold temperatures and allow us to top out close to average in the mid-40s.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

