The free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 have yet to be announced, and before they are revealed, we are relaying word of the games we anticipate Sony could dish out to PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 for the final month of 2021. And we expect it to be a great Christmas for PlayStation Plus subscribers, or at least it should be. With Forza Horizon 5 less than a month old and Halo Infinite's campaign releasing next month, it's a huge holiday season for Xbox. PlayStation should do its best to undermine this with a killer PlayStation Plus lineup.

