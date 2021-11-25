EVAN REN’S WEEK 14 PLAYOFF FORECAST: 16 area teams still battling for regional titles

A look at notable games around the Dallas area heading into the regional round of the #txhsfb playoffs... Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star. A win would put Duncanville in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. DeSoto is trying to reach the state semifinals for the first time since winning the Class 6A Division II state championship in 2016. Duncanville running back Malachi Medlock, committed to Toledo, has run for 335 yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games. Malachi has been at his best in Duncanville’s biggest games, running for 520 yards and four touchdowns against Mater Dei (Calif.), South Oak Cliff and DeSoto — teams that are a combined 34-3. DeSoto’s Matt Allen has thrown 41 touchdown passes, but he was replaced in the third quarter last week by Darius Bailey, who then went 11 for 11 for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win over previously undefeated Spring Westfield.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO