Correction: This article previously stated that the county EMS has a program where paramedics that live in Sussex are given the holiday off and everyone else comes in for them. This is not accurate, as Robbie Murray, Sussex County EMS director says on-duty paramedics who live near their station, can take one of the response vehicles home and remain available for calls while having dinner with their family. Employees who do not live near their station are not able to do that.

7 DAYS AGO