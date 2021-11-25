Here are some creative ways to get around holiday shipping delays

For people looking for resources for shopping small this holiday season are a few places to look in the Portland area. Built Oregon, which works with consumer product companies from across the state, relaunched its online marketplace to make it more user-friendly and help small businesses boost their holiday sales. The group initially launched the site in 2020 as a way to help small businesses who were reeling from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That first site worked, but was challenging for people to search or “discover” products. The revamp was led by Built board member Katharine Reinhold. The marketplace has more than 400 sellers and 2,800 items listed from everything from food and beverage products to apparel and home goods.

