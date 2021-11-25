ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some creative ways to get around holiday shipping delays

KSAT 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom shipping delays to supply chain problems there are plenty of things that can slow down your holiday gifts this year. So, Consumer Reports has put together some creative ways for you to get around shipping delays and make...

www.ksat.com

Eyewitness News

Holiday shoppers are finding creative ways to find the perfect gift

(WFSB) – This year, shoppers could find it harder to track down specific presents for the holiday season. Due to constant supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, locals are struggling to find the perfect gift. However, some shoppers are getting creative. Experts say this is year is all about...
SHOPPING
vieravoice.com

Cocktailing all the way around the holiday season

’Tis the season and that gives us a reason to be thirsty. And since we are all adults, we don’t have to be on the nice or naughty list to enjoy a drink. Contrary to popular belief, creating an epic cocktail is not only about knowing your alcohol. Besides, you don’t have to be a rock star mixologist to create impressive concoctions for your family and guests either.
DRINKS
Portland Business Journal

Here are some ways to shop local this season

For people looking for resources for shopping small this holiday season are a few places to look in the Portland area. Built Oregon, which works with consumer product companies from across the state, relaunched its online marketplace to make it more user-friendly and help small businesses boost their holiday sales. The group initially launched the site in 2020 as a way to help small businesses who were reeling from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That first site worked, but was challenging for people to search or “discover” products. The revamp was led by Built board member Katharine Reinhold. The marketplace has more than 400 sellers and 2,800 items listed from everything from food and beverage products to apparel and home goods.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WANE 15

Local shop navigates shipping delays ahead of holiday shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From national giants to small local shops, retailers across the country are battling global supply issues and shipping delays. Boutique shop Fancy & Staple and toy store Hopscotch House in Fort Wayne are no exception. But, owner Taber Olinger took matters into her own hands to keep her shelves stocked. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

4 creative ways to decorate your small space for the holidays

I confess that I wasn’t very into the holidays in 2020; probably because, like many people, I was still quite wobbly (and devoid of anything even remotely resembling Christmas spirit) from living through nine-plus months of the pandemic. While the world has not returned to its pre-pandemic state yet, I admit to having a modicum of festive spirit this year – which means I’m decorating my two-bedroom, pre-war, 5th-floor walkup apartment in Harlem in the hope of coaxing my holiday cheer into full fruition.
HOME & GARDEN
americanmilitarynews.com

Shipping your holiday gifts? Here are tips from a professional packer and shipper

If you’re shipping gifts ahead or in lieu of going home for the holidays, there’s not much time left to do it without costs racking up. The major carriers — the U.S. Postal Service, United Parcel Service and FedEx – have posted their deadlines to mail gifts to make sure package arrive on time for the holidays as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause shipping delays.
INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

Holiday shopping muted by rising costs and shipping delays

An estimated 108 million people took advantage of big Black Friday discounts, but many chose to stay home and shop online instead of rushing out to stores. Threats of shortages and delays inspired customers to shop early before Thanksgiving but Cyber Monday is still expected to be the biggest shopping day ever. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for Weekend TODAY. Nov. 27, 2021.
SHOPPING
wcbi.com

USPS warns about delayed shipping times for holidays

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – So, you’ve bought the gifts – you’ve gotten them home, but what about shipping them to friends and family? You have about 2 weeks to think about that one. The United States Postal Service is gearing up for its busiest time of the year. The rush...
RETAIL
wgvunews.org

BBB: Expect Shipping Delays, Packed Stores & Low Stock For Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping season is upon us. This year, many Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers will not only be heading back online like last year, but will also make the trip to stores in person. However, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan wants shoppers to beware that changes are having an effect on the shopping experience.
SHOPPING
New Times

Supply chain issues, staffing struggles are hitting the Central Coast, but business owners are finding creative ways to get ahead of the holidays

It's almost that time of the year: Post-Thanksgiving, Black Friday is upon us, and the countdown to gift-giving season commences. But as supply chains grow increasingly strained, business owners may find themselves struggling to fill the shelves—and in turn, holiday shoppers may have a harder time filling their stockings. "When...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
krcrtv.com

You may expect even more delays when shipping packages for holidays

REDDING, Calif. — You may have already experienced delays in shipping packages or receiving something in the mail. KRCR spoke to the staff at Wrap-N-Pack in Redding who said you may way to start shipping packages for the holidays even sooner this year. If you can't visit family for the...
REDDING, CA
thepennyhoarder.com

10 Embarrassing Online Shopping Fails to Avoid This Holiday Season

There’s no need to wait in long lines at crowded stores to snag the perfect holiday gifts at the best prices. All kinds of great deals can be found online. However, online shopping comes with its own perils when you’re trying to stick to a budget. Buying virtually makes it easy to buy a cartload of stuff in a few simple clicks — without really paying attention to the real-life dollars you’re spending.
INTERNET
my40.tv

Holiday shopping in the mountains: How to beat shipping delays and higher prices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week typically kicks off the holiday shopping season, but this year is very different. Holiday shopping in the mountains: How to beat shipping delays and higher prices. Ports are backed up, prices are skyrocketing and many must-haves are already out of stock. From classic dolls...
Forbes

How To Help Consumers Navigate Shipping Delays And Shortages This Holiday Season

Venky Balasubramanian is a co-founder & chief executive officer at Plivo. Holiday shopping looks different this year. With no end in sight to supply chain snarls, shipping delays and shortages of essential components such as microchips, consumers should begin their holiday shopping as soon as possible to avoid the stress and frustration of empty shelves and “out of stock” notifications.
ECONOMY

